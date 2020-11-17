Brokers Set Expectations for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GDI. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$41.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $931.97 million and a P/E ratio of 43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.48. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a one year low of C$24.19 and a one year high of C$43.67.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

