Bsr Reit Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

