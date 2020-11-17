Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BURBY. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $30.91.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.