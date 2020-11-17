Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,372.69

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,372.69 and traded as low as $1,200.00. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) shares last traded at $1,210.00, with a volume of 8,160 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,361.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $160.57 million and a P/E ratio of 6.33.

Get Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L)’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L)’s payout ratio is 15.90%.

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) Company Profile (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.