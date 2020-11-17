Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$2.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CXB. Pi Financial set a C$2.70 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

