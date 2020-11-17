California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 402 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.39% of AMERCO worth $27,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 632.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 10.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $409.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.06. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $409.82.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $9.00. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UHAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.