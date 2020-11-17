California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,793 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $23,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 674,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.41.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

