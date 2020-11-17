California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 17,625 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of MGM Resorts International worth $23,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 143,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after buying an additional 417,247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 871.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after buying an additional 1,315,711 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 81.0% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,171,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 524,196 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,653,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.28.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.