California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,504 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,443 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of SVB Financial Group worth $28,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $1,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4,465.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 341.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $53,931.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 609,902 shares of company stock valued at $18,775,731. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $354.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $356.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.99 and a 200-day moving average of $237.35.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.31.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

