California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,654 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Arista Networks worth $27,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.59.

Arista Networks stock opened at $273.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $276.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $424,272.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $2,586,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,471 shares of company stock valued at $25,261,684. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

