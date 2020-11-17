California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $24,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Gartner by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Gartner by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $159.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,815,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,868,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,895. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

