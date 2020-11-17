California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003,823 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,891 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Halliburton worth $24,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 63.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.24.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

