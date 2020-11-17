California Public Employees Retirement System Has $23.55 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,151 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of NetApp worth $23,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Summit Insights upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.28.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

