California Public Employees Retirement System Has $24.75 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.41% of OGE Energy worth $24,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 244.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 34.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In related news, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

