California Public Employees Retirement System Has $25.76 Million Stock Holdings in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Wabtec worth $25,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Wabtec in the third quarter worth $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wabtec by 118.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wabtec by 30.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Wabtec during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wabtec during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 104,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,130,912 in the last ninety days. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

WAB stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Wabtec Co. has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

