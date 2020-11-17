California Public Employees Retirement System Has $25.91 Million Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Abiomed worth $25,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 865.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $272.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.56. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $319.19.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

