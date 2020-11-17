California Public Employees Retirement System Has $27.79 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $27,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 380.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $275.29 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.15.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

