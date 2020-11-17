California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Fair Isaac worth $27,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 89.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 405,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,691,000 after buying an additional 192,142 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 403,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,626,000 after purchasing an additional 88,221 shares during the period. AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,563,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 369,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $473.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $432.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $477.77.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total transaction of $12,197,674.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,433,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total transaction of $4,254,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,659 shares in the company, valued at $39,425,477.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,462 shares of company stock worth $22,744,025 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.57.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

