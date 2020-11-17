California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $25,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 121.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $597.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $648.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.