California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 81,785 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,320,019 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,785 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Regions Financial worth $26,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $385,000. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $5,714,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Regions Financial by 49.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 338,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 111,432 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

