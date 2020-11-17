California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,148 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $26,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,936,000 after buying an additional 216,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MongoDB by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,410,000 after buying an additional 164,123 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3,063.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after buying an additional 153,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,230,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB opened at $242.94 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 0.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,248.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total value of $8,728,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,393,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,882 shares of company stock worth $84,518,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.54.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

