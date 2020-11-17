California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,096 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of ONEOK worth $23,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 180.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 106.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

NYSE OKE opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

