Callaway Golf to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a report released on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on ELY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

NYSE ELY opened at $17.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.45. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.