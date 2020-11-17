Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Cameco worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,413.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -957,000.00 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cameco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

