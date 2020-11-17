Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

