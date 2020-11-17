Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the October 15th total of 402,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CFPZF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canfor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canfor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canfor from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canfor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

CFPZF stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

