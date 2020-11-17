Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.44. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 97,296 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

About Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

