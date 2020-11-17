Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) Insider Jean Matterson Buys 2,500 Shares

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) insider Jean Matterson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, with a total value of £114,450 ($149,529.66).

Shares of CGT opened at GBX 4,580 ($59.84) on Tuesday. Capital Gearing Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 3,391 ($44.30) and a one year high of GBX 4,610 ($60.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $527.47 million and a P/E ratio of 14.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,523 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,453.12.

Get Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) alerts:

About Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.