Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,201 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Carrier Global worth $21,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,576,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

CARR opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.