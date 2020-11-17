Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,201 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Carrier Global worth $21,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,576,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.
CARR opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.30.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
