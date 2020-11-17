Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.05

Shares of Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $1.92. Centamin plc (CEE.TO) shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 104,377 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin plc (CEE.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.05.

In related news, Senior Officer Youssef Abbas El-Raghy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total value of C$423,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$715,370.71.

Centamin plc (CEE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

