Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.91

Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and traded as high as $22.58. Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 16,292 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Central and Eastern Europe Fund to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 10.76% of Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE)

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

