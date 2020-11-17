CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,600 shares, a growth of 2,835.6% from the October 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CFFA stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32. CF Finance Acquisition has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $12.10.

Get CF Finance Acquisition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 79,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $821,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 138,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,766 in the last 90 days. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Finance Acquisition by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Finance Acquisition Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.