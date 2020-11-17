China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Update

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the October 15th total of 699,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYYHF opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.47.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

