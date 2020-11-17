Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $45,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $74,924.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,517 shares in the company, valued at $16,836,889.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.11. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

