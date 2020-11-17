Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) PT Raised to $13.50

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $10.31 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 724 properties totaling 65.6million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

