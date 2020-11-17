Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.70 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) stock opened at C$3.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.52. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$8.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.77. The firm has a market cap of $623.19 million and a PE ratio of 4.58.

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

