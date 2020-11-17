Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of CHRRF stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

