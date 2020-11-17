CIBC Lowers Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to $20.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CADNF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cascades from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Cascades from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

