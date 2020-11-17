CIBC Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to $27.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.116 dividend. This is a positive change from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

