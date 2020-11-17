CIBC Raises Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to $13.50

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCNGF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $8.50 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

