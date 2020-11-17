CIBC Trims Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Target Price to $1.80

Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) had its price target cut by CIBC from $2.20 to $1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LGORF opened at $0.77 on Friday. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.