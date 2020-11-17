CIBC Upgrades Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.90.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.