Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $42,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cintas by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after acquiring an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 179.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $368.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.85. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.