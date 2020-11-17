Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $45.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.54.

CSCO opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,013 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 91,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

