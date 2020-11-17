Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Citizens Financial Group worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,127,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100,484 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

