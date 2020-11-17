Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the October 15th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CTEQF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21. Clean TeQ has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

