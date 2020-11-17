Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,859,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,268 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 414.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 554,758 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 262.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 75,510 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 48.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,604,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 538.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 194,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,083,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,664,843,000 after purchasing an additional 113,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.