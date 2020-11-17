Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.03

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and traded as high as $13.43. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 23,875 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 88.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

