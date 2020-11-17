Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 8,872 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,016,000 after buying an additional 1,524,469 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,833,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 413,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 344,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 276,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNT opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

