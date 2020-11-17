Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Stock Holdings Increased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 754,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Communications Systems worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCS stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Communications Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Communications Systems, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Communications Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

